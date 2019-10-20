Mitt Romney: Trump did some "not honorable" things

Romney on Donald Trump: "He has elements I'm sure of honor in his life. And there's things that I think are not honorable. And I mention that because of the payment to a porn star for sexual relations outside of marriage. Look, I'm ... one of those who believes that we have a responsibility to be honorable and faithful to our wives, and the president made a failing in that regard."

Romney on Barack Obama: "I believe he's an honorable man. Yes. Yea. A good family man. And he made a lot of mistakes. Most presidents do."

Romney on Joe Biden: "I don't know Joe Biden terribly well, but from everything I've seen, and the interactions I've had with him, he seems to be a man of honor."