Mitt Romney: Trump did some "not honorable" things

In an interview with Mike Allen for "Axios on HBO," Republican Sen. Mitt Romney unfavorably compared President Trump to Joe Biden and Barack Obama, describing the latter two as men of honor — but singling out Trump cheating on his wife as "not honorable."

Romney on Donald Trump: "He has elements I'm sure of honor in his life. And there's things that I think are not honorable. And I mention that because of the payment to a porn star for sexual relations outside of marriage. Look, I'm ... one of those who believes that we have a responsibility to be honorable and faithful to our wives, and the president made a failing in that regard."

Romney on Barack Obama: "I believe he's an honorable man. Yes. Yea. A good family man. And he made a lot of mistakes. Most presidents do."

Romney on Joe Biden: "I don't know Joe Biden terribly well, but from everything I've seen, and the interactions I've had with him, he seems to be a man of honor."

