"I don't think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea. We've tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a Civil War and passing landmark civil rights legislation. We've elected an African-American president. I think we're always a work in progress in this country, but no one currently alive was responsible for that. And I don't think we should be trying to figure out how to compensate for it. First of all, because it's pretty hard to figure out who to compensate."

The big picture: The reparations debate has experienced a resurgence in 2019, with a House Judiciary subcommittee preparing to hold its first hearing on the topic on June 19, also known as Juneteenth — a holiday recognizing the liberation of black slaves. Reparations is no longer a "fringe issue" in the Democratic Party and has become a topic of debate for many of the presidential candidates running in 2020.

Go deeper: Capitol Hill takes on reparations