McConnell: Jan. 6 panel findings "something the public needs to know"

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed interest in the findings of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, telling Spectrum News in an interview that aired on Thursday that the results are "something the public needs to know"

Why it matters: McConnell's remarks come after his public opposition to the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission to probe the insurrection. They also seem to put him at odds with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has been opposed to the select panel's investigation, which he says is politically motivated.

Details: The nine-member committee, which includes seven Democratic lawmakers as well as GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, does not have much support from Republicans in either chamber. However, earlier this week, McConnell told reporters he was looking forward to its findings: "It will be interesting to reveal all the participants involved."

What he's saying: "We're watching the investigation that's occurring over in the House, reading about it like everyone else, and it will be interesting to see what facts they find," McConnell said.

  • "I think the fact-finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it. It was a horrendous event, and I think what they’re seeking to find out is something the public needs to know," he added.

Sarah Mucha
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Most swing voters support jail time for Jan. 6 panel defiers

The Jan. 6 Select Committee meets on Dec. 1. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Some Trump-to-Biden swing voters say they strongly support the work of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks — and that witnesses who refuse to cooperate should face consequences including prison.

Driving the news: That's the key takeaway this week from Axios’ latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups, which were monitored by Axios' Sarah Mucha.

Sarah MuchaHans Nichols
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden leans on Air Force One sounding board

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As he travels the country, President Biden is tapping an unofficial group of advisers to help hone his message: the lawmakers flying with him aboard Air Force One.

Why it matters: Previewing his remarks to mostly Democratic lawmakers in the conference room of the iconic aircraft, Biden's found a way to catch up on the kinds of in-person interactions and instant feedback that COVID-era precautions have greatly curtailed on the ground in Washington.

Oriana Gonzalez
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A capitol rioter from Florida has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: The sentence handed down to 54-year-old Robert Palmer is the longest given for any Capitol riot defendant so far.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.