McConnell: Jan. 6 panel findings "something the public needs to know"

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed interest in the findings of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, telling Spectrum News in an interview that aired on Thursday that the results are "something the public needs to know"

Why it matters: McConnell's remarks come after his public opposition to the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission to probe the insurrection. They also seem to put him at odds with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has been opposed to the select panel's investigation, which he says is politically motivated.

Details: The nine-member committee, which includes seven Democratic lawmakers as well as GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, does not have much support from Republicans in either chamber. However, earlier this week, McConnell told reporters he was looking forward to its findings: "It will be interesting to reveal all the participants involved."

What he's saying: "We're watching the investigation that's occurring over in the House, reading about it like everyone else, and it will be interesting to see what facts they find," McConnell said.