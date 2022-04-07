McConnell: GOP will "do everything" to push Biden on domestic energy
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that the Republican Party will home in on domestic energy production as a policy priority in 2023.
Driving the news: "We’re going to do everything we can do to push this administration into domestic energy production," McConnell told Axios’ Jonathan Swan during an exclusive interview.
- McConnell also said that the Republican Party will focus on the "areas the American people are interested in," which he says includes inflation, the border and crime.
- "We ought not to claim we can succeed in doing things exactly the way we would do them with a Democrat in the White House," he said.