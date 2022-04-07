McConnell: GOP will "do everything" to push Biden on domestic energy

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that the Republican Party will home in on domestic energy production as a policy priority in 2023.

Driving the news: "We’re going to do everything we can do to push this administration into domestic energy production," McConnell told Axios’ Jonathan Swan during an exclusive interview.

McConnell also said that the Republican Party will focus on the "areas the American people are interested in," which he says includes inflation, the border and crime.

"We ought not to claim we can succeed in doing things exactly the way we would do them with a Democrat in the White House," he said.

Watch: Sen. Mitch McConnell interviewed by Jonathan Swan