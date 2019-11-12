Mike Espy sets up Mississippi Senate rematch against Cindy Hyde-Smith

Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy will take on Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) for the state's Senate seat again in 2020 after Espy announced his campaign plans Tuesday, per ABC News.

The backdrop: When Hyde-Smith and Espy first ran against each other in 2018, it brought Mississippi's turbulent history with race to the forefront after Hyde-Smith made comments about a public hanging. Hyde-Smith is the state's first female senator, and Espy would be its first African American senator since Reconstruction.

