38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Mississippi flooding: Evacuations under way as Pearl River swells

Rebecca Falconer

Floodwaters are slowly on the rise in areas around the Pearl River. Photo: City of Jackson/Twitter

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has declared a state of emergency as authorities brace for "historic" floods, with days of rain expected — as the Pearl River continues to swell in and around the state capital, Jackson.

What's happening: Evacuations have already begun, and the river isn't expected to crest until Monday. Reeves described the situation as "precarious." "We expect water to stay in the area for 2-3 days, with rain throughout the week," he tweeted.

  • Projections indicate Mississippi could experience the "third-worst flood in our state’s history," Reeves said in a Twitter post announcing the emergency declaration Saturday.
  • Four injuries have already been reported and 18 counties had submitted damage reports to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency by Sunday.
  • The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries went door-to-door to alert 510 people "in an effort to evacuate the areas," MEMA said Sunday.
  • The Office of Homeland Security assisted in four evacuations in two counties, it added.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

U.S. issues "do not travel" advisory for China

Hong Kong on Jan. 30. Photo: Yat Kai Yeung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The State Department advised Americans not to travel to China on Thursday and recommended that those currently in the country consider leaving, following WHO's global public health emergency declaration.

Why it matters: The U.S. now considers travel to China as dangerous as going to North Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Somalia because of the coronavirus.

Go deeperArrowJan 31, 2020 - World
Marisa Fernandez

CDC confirms 7th coronavirus case in the U.S.

Passengers traveling to Ghuangzhou, China takes precautions by wearing masks following an outbreak of the Coronavirus in China at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on January 31, 2020. Photo: Luke Dray / Stringer/Getty Images

A 7th coronavirus case has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where a man in the San Francisco Bay area became ill after traveling from Wuhan, China back to the U.S., the Santa Clara Health Department said Friday.

The big picture: Federal health officials expect more cases to be confirmed while the CDC continues to test cases and as state health departments remain on high alert. The U.S. on Friday declared a public health emergency and restricted travel based on the new virus's ability to spread from person-to-person.

Go deeper: Coronavirus: The latest developments

Keep ReadingArrowJan 31, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Australia endures floods, dust storms and brown rain as fires rage

Workers clean a court after overnight rain on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne Thursday morning local time. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Soaring temperatures in the Australian state of New South Wales of over 100°F have triggered fresh bushfires, while dust has produced brown rain in Victoria.

What's happening: Dust storms have been pummeling parts of southeast Australia for days. A massive bushfire in the Australian Capital Territory impacted flights at Canberra Airport, where hail the size of golf balls struck earlier in the week. The storms come days after floods hit southeast Queensland, which has also been impacted by the fires. Here's what's been happening, in photos.

See photosArrowUpdated Jan 23, 2020