Mississippi flooding: Evacuations under way as Pearl River swells
Floodwaters are slowly on the rise in areas around the Pearl River. Photo: City of Jackson/Twitter
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has declared a state of emergency as authorities brace for "historic" floods, with days of rain expected — as the Pearl River continues to swell in and around the state capital, Jackson.
What's happening: Evacuations have already begun, and the river isn't expected to crest until Monday. Reeves described the situation as "precarious." "We expect water to stay in the area for 2-3 days, with rain throughout the week," he tweeted.
- Projections indicate Mississippi could experience the "third-worst flood in our state’s history," Reeves said in a Twitter post announcing the emergency declaration Saturday.
- Four injuries have already been reported and 18 counties had submitted damage reports to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency by Sunday.
- The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries went door-to-door to alert 510 people "in an effort to evacuate the areas," MEMA said Sunday.
- The Office of Homeland Security assisted in four evacuations in two counties, it added.