Mississippi flooding: Evacuations under way as Pearl River swells

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has declared a state of emergency as authorities brace for "historic" floods, with days of rain expected — as the Pearl River continues to swell in and around the state capital, Jackson.

What's happening: Evacuations have already begun, and the river isn't expected to crest until Monday. Reeves described the situation as "precarious." "We expect water to stay in the area for 2-3 days, with rain throughout the week," he tweeted.