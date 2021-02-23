Fast-spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine and infertility worries health experts

Health officials are worried that misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines and infertility will drive down vaccination rates among women, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: False claims about the vaccines are rampant, and threaten to prevent the U.S. from vaccinating enough people to put the pandemic safely behind us.

Details: Twitter and Facebook posts have distorted the truth about mRNA vaccines, including false claims that the vaccines will attack the placenta, possible causing possible miscarriage or infertility.

By the numbers: About 12% of women in recent KFF polling said they had heard these false claims and either believed them or weren't sure whether they were true.