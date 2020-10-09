1 hour ago - Technology

Mira raises $2.7 million for its health insurance alternative

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Mira, a NYC-based startup that has users pay a membership fee to access basic health care services at fixed prices, has raised $2.7 million in funding from FlyBridge Capital Partners, Newark Venture Partners, Precursor Ventures, Plug and Play, CityLight, and angel James Chung.

Why it matters: Despite the Affordable Care Act enabling access to health coverage for more Americans, many remain uninsured, skipping out on preventative care and struggling to pay out of pocket for services.

The big picture: “If we were to zoom out, providers are suffering because of the rising administrative burden,” Mira co-founder and CEO Khang Vuong tells Axios. “On top of that, COVID-19 turned everything upside down.”

How it works: For a monthly membership fee ranging from $25 to $45, Mira customers get access to a number of health care services at partner clinics for set prices.

  • Prices include a $50 co-pay for a preventative care appointment and $99 for urgent care. Mira also provides discounts on prescriptions of up to 80% off.
  • Mira members currently have access to 125 clinics, 1,600 labs and 60,000 pharmacies, and discounts on services like gym memberships.

Between the lines: “We’re almost like a Costco but for healthcare,” says Vuong, adding that unlike a health insurance company, Mira doesn’t underwrite or take on any risk.

Yes, but: That's because Mira doesn’t cover everything traditional insurance does, such as hospital stays and surgery.

  • So while it can help patients who want access to just the basics at an affordable rate, it won’t take care of every medical expense they could ever run into.

What’s next: Mira plans to continue expanding around the country, with plans to add 50 more health care providers in the next month and reach at least 5,000 members in the next 12 months, says Vuong.

Updated Oct 7, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: Solving for health equities

On Wednesday, October 7, Axios' Caitlin Owens hosted a conversation on how the pandemic has worsened social and racial inequities in the American health care system, featuring Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.).

Rep. Markwayne Mullin discussed disparities in healthcare for Native Americans, who largely rely on Indian Health Service hospitals for care. Mullin, who is Cherokee, noted that Native Americans have been disproportionately hit with COVID-19.

  • On the need for health data sharing between the federal government and the Indian Health Service: The IHS should have the same access to data as states. Without it, we’re essentially running blind and not able to learn and improve how we treat COVID-19.
  • On steps Congress can take to fix these health disparities:
    • Data sharing
    • Expand telemedicine care, especially for rural communities
    • Expand education
    • Get IHS fully funded
Rep. Raul Ruiz unpacked the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on essential workers, like Latino farm workers, who have high occupational risk hazards and few workplace protections.

Axios Co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei hosted a View from the Top segment with Humana Chief Medical and Corporate Affairs Officer Dr. William H. Shrank who discussed Humana’s approach to health care, most notably their value-based care outcomes.

  • On the importance of social context when understanding health care outcomes: “We have a long history of partnering deeply in communities and trying to address social context needs, whether it’s social isolation, housing problems, food insecurity...we are focusing on reducing those disparities and promoting equity.”
  • On value-based care outcomes: The approach is to realign the way in which we pay our providers so that we reward them for delivering the outcomes that patients want...for taking care of people upfront and keeping them as healthy as possible.

Bob Herman
Oct 8, 2020 - Health

Employer health coverage costs still outpace wages

Reproduced from Kaiser Family Foundation; Chart: Axios Visuals

The cost of job-based health insurance averaged more than $21,000 for families and almost $7,500 for individuals in 2020 — roughly 4% higher than 2019, according to new survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The big picture: These costs only accounted for coverage offered heading into 2020, and therefore didn't factor in the coronavirus pandemic. And although the 4% growth rate was the lowest since 2017, it still exceeded the average growth of workers' wages (3.4%) and general inflation (2.1%) — meaning employer health care continues to eat away at people's budgets.

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

