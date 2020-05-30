Gov. Tim Walz to mobilize Minnesota's full National Guard

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Saturday he is activating the full National Guard to respond to street violence in Minneapolis that broke out during protests of a police encounter that left a black man, George Floyd, dead.

Why it matters: This is the first time the state has activated the full National Guard since World War II. The Minnesota National Guard tweeted, "We are "all-in" to restore order and maintain and keep the peace in Minnesota." There are already around 700 National Guard troops in the city, and the order could bring another 1,000, The Star Tribune writes.

What they're saying:

Walz said, during a press conference Saturday, "The situation was so broad and the tactics were so bent on causing destruction that every single person we had mobilized, again, the largest in state's history last evening, was engaged in that."

during a press conference Saturday, "The situation was so broad and the tactics were so bent on causing destruction that every single person we had mobilized, again, the largest in state's history last evening, was engaged in that." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said , "The show of force tonight has got to be about safety, security, peace and order. Our Minneapolis residents are scared and rightfully so...

, "The show of force tonight has got to be about safety, security, peace and order. Our Minneapolis residents are scared and rightfully so... "And I want to be very very clear, the people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents. They are coming in largely from outside this city from outside the region to prey on everything we have built over the last several decades. the dynamic has changed over the last several days."

