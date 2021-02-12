The Minneapolis City Council is highly likely to ban MPD from using facial recognition technology at a meeting today.

Why it matters: Opponents of the technology say it invades privacy, allows police to surveil activists and is much less accurate in identifying women and people of color, which leads to false arrests.

State of play: Earlier this week, a committee voted 12-0 in favor of the ban, authored by council member Steve Fletcher, so it's nearly assured that Minneapolis will join Los Angeles, Boston, Portland, Ore., and other cities in banning the technology.

The other side: MPD and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association declined to comment. Drake Jamali, government relations manager for the Security Industry Association that represents the companies that make the technology, weighed in during a public hearing this week.

"(This) ordinance strips away ... a useful tool for law enforcement in fighting identity fraud, criminal activity, thwarting malicious attacks against the public, solving hate crimes against LGBTQ community, cracking cold cases and course, rescuing over 15,000 children from human sex trafficking in just the past couple of years," Jamali said.

Yes, but: Chris Weyland, a cyber security consultant, said the technology moves us closer to an Orwellian surveillance society.

"This technology is simply not ready to be used," he told the committee. "It has significant racial biases that seem pre-built into the software itself. And these biases can be very difficult and time consuming to ferret out."

Of note: The city legislation won't ban the use of facial recognition technology outright, as some cities have done, just its use by police.