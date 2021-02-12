Sign up for our daily briefing

Minneapolis poised to ban police from using facial recognition tech

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Minneapolis City Council is highly likely to ban MPD from using facial recognition technology at a meeting today.

Why it matters: Opponents of the technology say it invades privacy, allows police to surveil activists and is much less accurate in identifying women and people of color, which leads to false arrests.

State of play: Earlier this week, a committee voted 12-0 in favor of the ban, authored by council member Steve Fletcher, so it's nearly assured that Minneapolis will join Los Angeles, Boston, Portland, Ore., and other cities in banning the technology.

The other side: MPD and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association declined to comment. Drake Jamali, government relations manager for the Security Industry Association that represents the companies that make the technology, weighed in during a public hearing this week.

  • "(This) ordinance strips away ... a useful tool for law enforcement in fighting identity fraud, criminal activity, thwarting malicious attacks against the public, solving hate crimes against LGBTQ community, cracking cold cases and course, rescuing over 15,000 children from human sex trafficking in just the past couple of years," Jamali said.

Yes, but: Chris Weyland, a cyber security consultant, said the technology moves us closer to an Orwellian surveillance society.

  • "This technology is simply not ready to be used," he told the committee. "It has significant racial biases that seem pre-built into the software itself. And these biases can be very difficult and time consuming to ferret out."

Of note: The city legislation won't ban the use of facial recognition technology outright, as some cities have done, just its use by police.

Axios
The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Jacob Knutson
Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

Haley with Trump in 2018. Photo: Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."

Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Australian Open bans fans amid coronavirus lockdown

Nick Kyrgios pumps up the crowd. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Tennis fans will be prohibited from attending the Australian Open as the state of Victoria prepares for a five-day lockdown in response to new COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The lockdown comes after an outbreak at a Holiday Inn near Melbourne Airport that was being used to house returned travelers.

