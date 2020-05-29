45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis mayor to Trump: “Weakness is pointing your finger” during a crisis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired back at President Trump on Friday, after the president accused the mayor of weak leadership amid violence sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer.

Driving the news: Trump made his accusations in a pair of tweets early Friday, saying he would bring the national guard into Minneapolis if Frey couldn't “bring the City under control.” 

  • "A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak radical left mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the city under control, or I will send in the National Guard and get the job done right," Trump tweeted.
  • ....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!
    • Twitter flagged the tweet as a violation of its rules against glorifying violence, the first time one of the president's tweets has been flagged.

What he's saying: Frey responded to the tweets after a reporter read them out to him at a press conference Friday.

"Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else, during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell. Is this a difficult time period? Yes. But you better be damn sure that we're going to get through this,"
— Frey, at a press conference Friday

Rebecca Falconer
Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to "assume control" of Minneapolis over unrest

Flames from a nearby fire illuminate protesters standing on a barricade in front of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis on Thursday. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump threatened via Twitter early Friday to send the national guard to Minneapolis following three days of massive demonstrations and unrest in the city over George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody this week.

Details: "I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right," Trump tweeted after a police station was torched by some protesters.

Orion Rummler
May 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis mayor calls for arrest of officer involved in George Floyd death

Protesters decry the death of George Floyd on May 26 in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly called on Wednesday for charges to be filed against the arresting officer seen kneeling for several minutes on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after the police encounter on Monday.

Driving the news: Frey's announcement follows a night of protests over Floyd's death and news that the FBI will investigate the incident for possible civil rights violations. Frey tweeted Tuesday that the four officers involved have been terminated.

Marisa Fernandez
May 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

FBI to investigate death of black man after video shows officer kneeling on neck

A man protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man for possible civil rights violations after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the man's neck for several minutes, ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The latest: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Tuesday afternoon that four officers involved in the incident have been terminated. "This is the right call," he added.

