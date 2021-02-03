Fundraising totals for hotly contested Minneapolis council races

Fundraising totals from 2020 are in for candidates running in Minneapolis races for 2021. Here are some highlights:

Mayor: Incumbent Jacob Frey raised $84,295 and has $233,779 cash on hand. One challenger, community organizer Sheila Nezhad, brought in $5,096.

The bottom line: The large mayoral fields of previous Minneapolis elections have not yet materialized.

Ward 10: Community organizer Aisha Chughtai and engineer Katie Jones have each raised nearly $22,000 and Alicia Gibson raised close to $10,000. Chris Parsons, David Wheeler and Steven J. Frich raised less than $5,000 each.

The bottom line: Competition for outgoing council president Lisa Bender’s Uptown-area seat is hot.

Ward 7: Nick Kor raised $32,772 in his bid to unseat council member Lisa Goodman. Goodman only raised $1,500, but has $143,000 cash on hand.

The bottom line: Kor will need the cash; Goodman has represented downtown for 23 years and has the largest war chest of any City Council candidate.

Go deeper: Adam Arling collected fundraising totals for all city races and posted them here.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.