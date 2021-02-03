Sign up for our daily briefing

Fundraising totals for hotly contested Minneapolis council races

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Fundraising totals from 2020 are in for candidates running in Minneapolis races for 2021. Here are some highlights:

Mayor: Incumbent Jacob Frey raised $84,295 and has $233,779 cash on hand. One challenger, community organizer Sheila Nezhad, brought in $5,096.

  • The bottom line: The large mayoral fields of previous Minneapolis elections have not yet materialized.

Ward 10: Community organizer Aisha Chughtai and engineer Katie Jones have each raised nearly $22,000 and Alicia Gibson raised close to $10,000. Chris Parsons, David Wheeler and Steven J. Frich raised less than $5,000 each.

  • The bottom line: Competition for outgoing council president Lisa Bender’s Uptown-area seat is hot.

Ward 7: Nick Kor raised $32,772 in his bid to unseat council member Lisa Goodman. Goodman only raised $1,500, but has $143,000 cash on hand.

  • The bottom line: Kor will need the cash; Goodman has represented downtown for 23 years and has the largest war chest of any City Council candidate.

Go deeper: Adam Arling collected fundraising totals for all city races and posted them here.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Nick Halter, author of Twin Cities
Feb 2, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis' downtown development stayed hot in 2020

Data: City of Minneapolis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The city of Minneapolis permitted just shy of $1.8 billion in construction projects in 2020.

  • The big picture: That's right on par with the past five years, which have been some of the hottest in the city's history.

Why it matters: The narrative that a summer of civil unrest and concerns about high-density living — even after the pandemic — would scare residents and developers out of the city isn't bearing out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 2, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

MSP's long recovery runway

Adapted from a Metro Airports Commission report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Air travel was up over the holidays, but MSP officials project it will be years before the airport's passenger load returns to pre-pandemic levels.

By the numbers: Total passenger traffic plummeted to 14.9 million in 2020, down 62% from 2019, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said Friday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
42 mins ago - World

Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form Italy's next government

Matarella (with his back to the camera) receives Draghi for consultations. Photo: Handout via Getty Images.

Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has accepted a mandate from Italy's president to form a national unity government.

Why it matters: Italy's government collapsed last week over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, and the popular prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has been unable to cobble together a parliamentary majority. That task now falls to Draghi, with an election looming if he fails.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow