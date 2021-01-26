Sign up for our daily briefing

Top Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of top Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation to gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour over five years.

Why it matters: The policy, which has widespread support among Democratic lawmakers, aligns with what President Joe Biden has called for in his emergency COVID-19 relief package. It would more than double the current minimum wage of $7.25.

  • Congress has not increased the federal minimum wage in more than a decade.

The state of play: The bill — sponsored by House Committee on Education and Labor Chair Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), among others — has the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

  • Sanders championed the policy during his presidential runs in 2016 and 2020. He told The Guardian the policy has a better chance of passing with President Joe Biden in the White House.
  • The Democratic-controlled House passed a similar measure in 2019, but then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked it from ever receiving a vote.

Between the lines: Sanders told the Guardian the Senate could pass the measure via budget reconciliation, which would only require the simple majority Democrats have in the Senate.

  • “It clearly has to be done by reconciliation," Sanders said. "That’s something I’m working very hard on."

Go deeper: McConnell drops filibuster demand, paving way for power-sharing deal

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer rattles reconciliation saber

More than an aisle separates Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, seen in the Senate Chamber after the Capitol siege. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer is expected to telegraph, as soon as tonight, that he will use his political muscle to pass some of his party’s priorities — like President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Why it matters: While the Senate majority leader wants to work with Republicans on key legislation, advisers say, he will make clear that using the simple majority vote inherent in the budget reconciliation process is one of the big sticks at his disposal.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minority Mitch still setting Senate agenda

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Chuck Schumer may be majority leader, yet in many ways, Mitch McConnell is still running the Senate show — and his counterpart is about done with it.

Why it matters: McConnell rolled over Democrats unapologetically, and kept tight control over his fellow Republicans, while in the majority. But he's showing equal skill as minority leader, using political jiujitsu to convert a perceived weakness into strength.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Jan 25, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces run for governor of Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders at FOX News' studios in New York City in 2019. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a video Monday that she's running for governor of Arkansas.

The big picture: Sanders was touted as a contender after it was announced she was leaving the Trump administration in June 2019. Then-President Trump tweeted he hoped she would run for governor, adding "she would be fantastic."

