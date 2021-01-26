Top Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025

A group of top Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation to gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour over five years.

Why it matters: The policy, which has widespread support among Democratic lawmakers, aligns with what President Joe Biden has called for in his emergency COVID-19 relief package. It would more than double the current minimum wage of $7.25.

Congress has not increased the federal minimum wage in more than a decade.

The state of play: The bill — sponsored by House Committee on Education and Labor Chair Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), among others — has the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Sanders championed the policy during his presidential runs in 2016 and 2020. He told The Guardian the policy has a better chance of passing with President Joe Biden in the White House.

The Democratic-controlled House passed a similar measure in 2019, but then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked it from ever receiving a vote.

Between the lines: Sanders told the Guardian the Senate could pass the measure via budget reconciliation, which would only require the simple majority Democrats have in the Senate.

“It clearly has to be done by reconciliation," Sanders said. "That’s something I’m working very hard on."

