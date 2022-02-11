Sign up for our daily briefing

Psychedelic startup Mindstate's $11.5M trip

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Psychedelic startup Mindstate just scored an $11.5 million vote of confidence in the form of an angel investment from Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak.

Why it matters: The deal — which is mammoth for a seed round — reflects investors' taste for psychedelics for behavioral health applications, including treating depression, anxiety and PTSD.

Context: Psychedelics are hot right now, thanks to factors including:

  • Clinical trials linking them to positive results in people with depression and PTSD.
  • Influential people, such as author Michael Pollan, sharing their personal experiences with the compounds.
  • A regulatory environment that's seeing some forms of the drugs legalized in certain instances, such as for medicinal and tribal uses.

What's next: The company is using an AI-powered drug discovery engine to create a pipeline of potential therapeutic compounds.

For more details, sign up for a free trial to Axios Pro's Health Tech Deals.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Extreme weather whiplash hits California with record heat and wildfires

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

An extraordinary example of weather whiplash is under way in California, where one of the state’s wettest months of December was followed by a bone-dry January into the first part of February.

Why it matters: The state entered the wet season with extraordinary precipitation deficits from a multi-year "mega-drought," and a dry winter could result in severe water restrictions and another devastating fire season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Shoplifting reaches crisis proportions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Shoplifting has gotten so bad nationally that chains like Rite Aid are closing hard-hit stores, sending terrified employees home in Ubers and locking up aisles of seemingly mundane items like deodorant and toothpaste.

Why it matters: Retailers are already reeling from the pandemic, supply chain woes and the labor shortage. Now they're combating systematic looting by organized crime gangs — which are growing more aggressive and violent.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Harvard wave for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

In a 1996 photo (from left), Antoinette Coakley, Nina Coleman, Lisa Fairfax and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Photo: Lisa Fairfax

A group of about 175 Black alumni of Harvard today will deliver a letter to the White House supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sits on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and is one of President Biden's top prospects for the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "We come from the South, North, East, and West. We are civic and corporate leaders, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, public school teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers, and stay-at-home parents, among others," the letter says.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow