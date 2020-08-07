Milwaukee police chief demoted over response to George Floyd protests

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales was demoted on Thursday after an oversight board questioned his reported orders for officers to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters demonstrating over the police killing of George Floyd, AP reports.

Why it matters: Police departments across the U.S. have faced increased scrutiny over how they respond to protests in the aftermath of Floyd's death. Many police chiefs have left their jobs as pressure for law enforcement to reform mounts, AP writes. The Justice Department sent federal agents to combat a "surge of violent crime" in U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, starting last month.