At least 1M have filed for unemployment every week for 46 weeks

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 1 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims for the 46th consecutive week last week, the Labor Department reported.

Why it matters: There is no historical precedent for the ongoing rate of job losses in the U.S.

  • The country is now just six weeks from going a full year with more than a million people filing for unemployment every week.
  • Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. had seen 1 million unemployment claims reported just once in the history of the Labor Department's data — the week ending Jan. 9, 1982, when 1,073,500 claims were filed.

The intrigue: While the unemployment rate has continued to decline since the middle of 2020, the number of companies reporting layoffs has been increasing in recent months as has the number of people filing for unemployment benefits.

  • Job cuts in January increased from December, which saw an increase from November, according to the latest report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
  • The firm counted 2.3 million job cuts in 2020, but only about half were due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last word: "It's hard to understate the extreme disruption that is still ongoing in the labor market," MacroPolicy Perspectives president Julia Coronado tells Axios.

  • "For almost a year initial claims for unemployment benefits have exceeded the highest levels seen in the Great Recession."
  • "Net job creation has slowed ... and it is way too soon to settle into a slower pace of job creation given the deep hole we are still in. At this rate, it will take many years just to restore what was lost let alone add new jobs for a growing population."

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Feb 3, 2021 - Economy & Business

The pandemic-era union renaissance

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The pandemic walloped the job market, but it might have strengthened unions.

The big picture: Even though the pandemic brought historic job losses, the share of U.S. workers who are union members rose half a percentage point to 10.8%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
5 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicles "arms race" gets big shot in the arm

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Ford plans to invest $22 billion in vehicle electrification through 2025, an amount that's nearly double its prior plans, the company said.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest sign of how the world's biggest carmakers are pouring more resources into tech that's still a tiny slice of the auto market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
Updated 11 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Trump-COVID jobs legacy

Bureau of Labor Statistics. Axios Visuals.

The last major economic datapoint of the Trump era is out.

Driving the news: The economy ended the Trump years with an unemployment rate of 6.3%. That's a lot lower than the pandemic-induced high point of 14.8% in April, but still well above the 4.7% unemployment that Barack Obama left behind.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow