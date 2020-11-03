Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Generals privately brief news anchors, promise no military role in election

Milley at the Pentagon Sept. 22. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley held an off-the-record video call with top generals and network anchors this weekend to tamp down speculation about potential military involvement in the presidential election, two people familiar with the call tell Axios.

Why it matters: The nation's top military official set up Saturday's highly unusual call to make clear that the military's role is apolitical, one of the sources said — and to dispel any notion of a role for the military in adjudicating a disputed election or making any decision around removing a president from the White House.

  • Milley told the anchors that the U.S. military would have no role whatsoever in a peaceful transfer of power, one source added.
  • One official told the anchors not to be alarmed if they see images of uniformed National Guard on Election Day; currently, they are not federalized but serving at the request of governors.
  • Through a spokesman, Milley and the other generals declined comment.

The call follows public speculation about the role of the military by activists and political leaders. Joe Biden recently told the Daily Show's Trevor Noah that he was "absolutely convinced" the military would "escort [Trump] from the White House in a dispatch" if he refused to leave office.

  • Axios did not participate in the call and is not a party to the off-the-record agreement.

Behind the scenes: Two other four-star generals joined Milley on the call: Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command Paul Nakasone and National Guard chief Daniel Hokanson.

  • ABC's George Stephanopoulos, CBS's Norah O'Donnell, NBC's Lester Holt, CNN's Jim Sciutto and Fox's Martha MacCallum participated, per one of the sources.
  • Generals talked about military efforts to secure key infrastructure against cyber attacks.
  • They confirmed that foreign actors have tried to influence this election, but said none appears positioned to change votes.

Flashback: Milley testified to Congress in August that "I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical U.S. military" and that in the case of elections "by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military. I foresee no role for the U.S. armed forces in this process."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks on American companies are on the ballot

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Ira L. Black/Getty Images     

When President Trump first took office, there was lots of talk about "normalization."

The state of play: Today, American voters will either codify a new normal or relegate many of Trump's unconventional tactics to history's anomalous footnotes. Among them is browbeating and boycotting U.S. companies.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ant IPO suspended amid tensions with China

Jack Ma. Photo by Liu Yang/VCG via Getty Images

The Ant Financial IPO will not go forward as planned Thursday, as Chinese regulators cracked down on what would have been the largest public offering of all time.

Why it matters: Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese payments giant, gave a major speech at the end of October railing against financial regulation both in China and in the West. That speech resulted in a dressing-down from Chinese authorities — and the end of Ma's dreams that Ant would be able to go public.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Companies and insiders are holding off on stock buybacks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top executives at big companies known as corporate insiders bought back shares of their own firms' stock at the second lowest rate in at least two years last month, even as speculators continued to buy the dip.

Why it matters: Insiders are typically bullish on their own company and buy when prices fall, but declined to do so after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell by at least 2% during the month, the second consecutive month of declines. (The Dow fell 6%, its worst monthly showing since March's historic drop.)

