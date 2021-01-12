Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump administration launches foreign policy blitz in final days

Dave Lawler, author of World

Pompeo leaves the stage. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Yemen's Houthi rebels a terror group, labeled Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism and risked provoking China by lifting restrictions on interactions between U.S. and Taiwanese officials — all within 48 hours, and with less than two weeks left in President Trump's term.

Why it matters: The administration, and in particular Pompeo, has made little secret of the fact that it's trying to tie President-elect Biden's hands, in particular when it comes to Trump's hardline policies on Iran and China.

Bipartisan concerns are bubbling up on Capitol Hill over the sudden shifts across so many areas with so little time left, and without evidence of in-depth planning and coordination.

  • "I don't know if it’s the fact that it’s the transition and folks have left, or if they are just desperately trying to push things across before Jan. 20. It just seemed like there was a lack of preparedness on both of these issues," one congressional aide said, describing a contentious State Department briefing to committee staff today on the Yemen and Cuba moves.
  • The moves, driven primarily by Pompeo, come at a time when Trump himself seems to have largely disengaged from foreign policy.
  • They follow several other shifts in long-standing U.S. policy — most notably the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara — that have come during the transition.

The other side: "We’ve taken note of these last-minute maneuvers, one of which" — the Houthi designation — "is operative on Jan. 19," a Biden transition official told Axios. The official added that the transition was reviewing each policy and would determine whether to keep or reverse them, based on "the national interest."

Driving the news: The Houthi designation has sparked particular backlash because it comes after weeks of warnings that such a step would impede the international response to the world's most dire humanitarian crisis and make a peace deal harder to reach.

  • Background: The Iran-linked Houthis toppled Yemen's government in 2014, and a Saudi-led bombing campaign since then has largely failed to dislodge them. Biden said during the campaign that he would end U.S. support for that campaign, and he's already facing congressional pressure to reverse Pompeo's latest move.

Cuba's state sponsor of terrorism designation had been lifted in 2015 by Barack Obama as part of a détente policy that Biden seems inclined to resume.

  • The Trump administration had previously reversed several of Obama's other policies toward Cuba, and today added Cuba back to the terror sponsor list alongside Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Pompeo also lifted four-decade-old restrictions on official government visits to Taiwan — the self-governing island that is claimed by China.

  • China's Foreign Ministry issued a threatening response on Monday, warning the U.S. to "refrain from going further down the wrong and dangerous path."

The Pentagon, meanwhile, has continued to reduce troop numbers in Afghanistan toward a target of 2,500 by Jan. 15, despite a provision in the defense spending law — approved by Congress on Jan. 1 over Trump's veto — intended to stop him from doing so, Reuters reports.

  • The law requires the Pentagon to provide a detailed rationale before accessing funds to lower troop levels below 4,000.
  • The Pentagon told Reuters on Monday that there had been no orders to slow the withdrawal, and one official added that the troop count was already down to around 3,000.
  • Biden has also called for Trump reductions in Afghanistan, while keeping open the possibility of a counter-terrorism force remaining in the country.

The bottom line: The administration is clearly more focused on pushing its policies as far as they can go before Jan. 20 than on ensuring a smooth transition.

Go deeper: Pompeo's last-minute Yemen move sparks outrage in Congress

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
6 hours ago - World

Pompeo's last-minute Yemen move sparks outrage in Congress

Photo: Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration is facing a revolt on Capitol Hill over Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's last-minute decision to designate Yemen's Houthi rebels as a terror group despite concerns the move will exacerbate the world's most dire humanitarian crisis.

Behind the scenes: A call the State Department held this morning to brief House and Senate committee staff on the Yemen move devolved into a shouting match and left staffers from both parties shocked by the apparent lack of a plan to ensure that food and aid continue to reach Yemeni civilians, millions of whom are already on the verge of famine.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Trump administration names Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism

The Capitol of Cuba in Havana. Photo: Ramon Espinosa/Pool/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration has designated Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism, the State Department said Monday.

Why it matters: The announcement is part of President Trump's latest effort to force controversial policies through before he leaves office. It could complicate President-elect Biden's plans to improve relations with Cuba.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
11 hours ago - World

U.S. declares Yemen's Houthi rebels terror group despite famine risk

Houthi rebels in 2014. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has designated Yemen's Houthi rebel group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization despite warnings that such a move will exacerbate Yemen's humanitarian crisis and make peace harder to achieve.

Why it matters: The Houthis ousted the Yemeni government in 2014 and still control large swathes of the country after six years of war with a Saudi-led coalition. The people of Yemen are facing what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with 80% of the population lacking sufficient food or clean water, and millions on the brink of famine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow