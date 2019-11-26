Mike Pompeo: U.S. has a "duty" to investigate debunked Ukraine conspiracy

Sectary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press conference on Tuesday that the U.S. has a "duty" to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election by hacking the Democratic National Committee's network servers, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Former Trump administration officials have described the theory as a "fictional narrative," developed and propagated by Russian security services themselves. The U.S. intelligence community has said Russia was responsible for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.