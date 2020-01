Reality check: "That does not match established historical accounts of General Suleimani or public United States intelligence about the hijackers," The New York Times writes.

Soleimani is not mentioned whatsoever in the "9/11 Commission Report." The report concludes there is no evidence that Iran nor Hezbollah were aware of the 9/11 attacks.

Soleimani focused on undermining Saudi Arabia, and is said to have helped facilitate the capture of Al Qaeda militants on behalf of the U.S., the Times writes.

Pence also mentioned 12 attackers, but there were 19. Katie Waldman, a spokesperson for Pence, told the Times the vice president was referring to a sub-group of attackers known to have traveled through Afghanistan. She did not provide any further evidence backing Pence's claims.

