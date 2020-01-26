Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said Sunday on "Meet the Press" that President Trump was "taken to the carpet" by impeachment and that he believes the president will be "instructed by what has occurred."

Why it matters: Though he believes impeachment has taught Trump a lesson, Braun said he heard "nothing new" in the House impeachment manager's opening statements and believes the president's actions did not amount to an impeachable offense.