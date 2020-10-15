16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Blue-county people are flocking to red counties during the pandemic

Adapted from Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new study from Redfin, the online real estate brokerage, helps connect the dots on whether migrations patterns from blue cities (like Milwaukee, Boston and Portland) to Sun Belt cities (like Tampa, Phoenix and Miami) during the pandemic could have political implications — though the line is a bit blurry.

The big picture: Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist, told me there was no way to tell if the people moving from blue to red places were attracted by the more right-leaning politics or whether they were Democrats who could potentially shift the center of gravity.

  • "In our migration patterns, people are moving from the blue counties to the more red-leaning counties, and that could have implications for — or change — the election," Fairweather said.
  • Lower taxes and less density are also motivators.

The bottom line: "The most popular places people are moving to are the swing counties, which I think is interesting given how polarized the country is," Fairweather said.

  • It seemed to her "that people do want to live in areas where there's a mix of Republicans and Democrats."

Alison Snyder, author of Science
46 mins ago - Science

Counting Chinese STEM students in the U.S.

Reproduced from a CSET report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chinese students make up 16% of all graduate STEM students in the U.S. and 2% of undergraduate STEM students, per a new report from Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

NBC under fire for Trump town hall

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NBC News is facing backlash, including from some of its own talent and employees, for agreeing to air a town hall with President Trump on Thursday night at the same time that former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at an ABC town hall.

Why it matters: Critics argue that by airing the town hall during ABC's previously scheduled program, Americans won't be able hear from both candidates at the same time.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
2 hours ago - Science

How to build forests to combat climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Trees can help to combat climate change, but determining what to plant and where is complex — and whether to plant them at all is a growing debate.

The big picture: Protecting, planting and restoring forests can help offset global warming, but experts stress that greenhouse gas emissions still have to be dramatically cut to reach climate goals for the planet.

