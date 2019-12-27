Parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest can expect up to two feet of snow this weekend due to a major winter storm that will bring whiteout conditions into early next week, AccuWeather reports.

The state of play: A mixture of ice, sleet, snow and wind gusts will start Friday afternoon across portions of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. Snow will begin to taper off across the Plains on Monday, with areas left with double-digit snowfall totals.

