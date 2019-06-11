Egypt, Jordan and Morocco to attend U.S. peace plan conference in Bahrain

Egypt and Morocco have informed the White House they will attend the conference in Bahrain at which the Trump administration will launch the economic portion of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, U.S. official tells me. This comes after King Abdullah II announced Jordan would also attend.

Why it matters: This is a big achievement for the White House peace team, led by Jared Kushner. The White House has been asking Egypt, Jordan and Morocco to announce their participation for several weeks now but they all stalled due to pressure from the Palestinians, who are boycotting the conference. The Palestinian lobbying efforts appear to have failed.