Microsoft again top U.S. company as market cap hits $1.435T

Microsoft again became the most valuable U.S. company on Monday as its stock rose to another record high. Microsoft regained the designation after more than three months in second place, trailing Apple.

Details: The company's stock rose 2.6% to boost its market capitalization to $1.435 trillion. The last time Microsoft was the most valuable U.S. company at the market's close was Oct. 30. Prior to that, Microsoft was the most valuable for 127-straight sessions, from April 18 through Oct. 17, according to MarketWatch. Year to date, Microsoft's stock has jumped by 19.7%.

