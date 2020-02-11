1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Microsoft again top U.S. company as market cap hits $1.435T

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Microsoft again became the most valuable U.S. company on Monday as its stock rose to another record high. Microsoft regained the designation after more than three months in second place, trailing Apple.

Details: The company's stock rose 2.6% to boost its market capitalization to $1.435 trillion. The last time Microsoft was the most valuable U.S. company at the market's close was Oct. 30. Prior to that, Microsoft was the most valuable for 127-straight sessions, from April 18 through Oct. 17, according to MarketWatch. Year to date, Microsoft's stock has jumped by 19.7%.

Go deeper: The 5 biggest U.S. stocks account for almost 18% of the S&P 500's market value

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Google cashes in on law enforcement data requests

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Google began capitalizing on law enforcement's request for user data this month, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Big Tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Microsoft explicitly announce they might seek reimbursement for giving personal data to federal agencies and law enforcement, which they're legally entitled to do.

Go deeperArrowJan 25, 2020
Dion Rabouin

The Xbox Series X-Playstation 5 battle could bump tech stocks higher

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Microsoft has been a big winner for stock traders over the past year, delivering gains of nearly 60%. But Sony hasn't been far behind and the two companies are preparing to go head-to-head again in the gaming sphere as Sony releases its PlayStation 5 and Microsoft debuts Xbox Series X.

What's happening: A poll from research firm Civic Science shows U.S. consumers favor the Xbox, with 57% of respondents saying they are more excited for the latest Microsoft offering than its Sony rival. The same result holds true across gender and racial lines.

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020
Axios

The 5 biggest U.S. stocks account for almost 18% of the S&P 500's market value

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The five biggest U.S. stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook — have grown so explosively that they account for nearly 18% of the S&P 500 index by market value, AP reports.

Why it matters: Never before have five companies held such powerful sway over the index, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

Go deeperArrowFeb 7, 2020 - Economy & Business