Michigan State University to go online-only for fall semester

Michigan State University student union building in 2018. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Michigan State University will hold online-only classes for its fall semester, university President Samuel Stanley announced Tuesday, just days before students were set to move onto campus.

Why it matters: Michigan State is the third major university this week to revert to fully online classes for the upcoming term. The University of Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill both announced online-only classes following spikes in coronavirus cases.

What he's saying: "[G]iven the current status of the virus in our country — particularly what we are seeing at other institutions as they re-populate their campus communities — it has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus," Stanley said in a letter to students.

  • "So, effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely. While a vast majority of our classes already were offered in remote formats, we will work the next two weeks to transition those that were in-person or hybrid to remote formats."
  • "Right now, we want to make sure our students, faculty and staff have the ability to change any needed plans as we work toward a Sept. 2 start date for remote undergraduate education."

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democrats are significantly more concerned than Republicans about the safety of in-person voting and traditional door-to-door campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: Democrats are consistently more worried about the coronavirus than Republicans; they rate almost every specific activity or situation as riskier than Republicans do. And that very much includes politics, according to our latest survey.

Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India reported 57,981 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking its total number of infections to almost 2.65 million. The country's death toll reached 50,921 after it reported that another 941 people had lost their lives to the virus.

By the numbers: Over 776,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 21.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. Almost 13.7 million have recovered from the virus.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
8 hours ago - World

A U.S. university insured itself against a drop in Chinese students

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In 2017, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign took out an insurance policy to cover the $60 million in tuition that Chinese students paid to the university, in case an unforeseen event precipitated a sudden drop in Chinese student enrollment.

Why it matters: School administrators recognized the risks associated with becoming overly reliant on student tuition from a single foreign country — and amid a global pandemic, their fears have proved justified.

