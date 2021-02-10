Sign up for our daily briefing

Michigan state senator caught doubling down on comments that Capitol riot was a "hoax"

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After initially apologizing for saying that the Capitol attack was a "hoax," Michigan State Sen. Mike Shirkey was caught on a hot mic saying he stood by those comments, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Why it matters: Prominent Congressional Republicans such as Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and other Trump allies have baselessly floated the idea that Capitol rioters were members of Antifa or others posing as Trump supporters.

  • Footage from Jan. 6 showed many rioters carried Trump flags, wore branded Trump clothing and chanted in support of Trump.

What they're saying: "I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make," Shirkey said, while talking to another Michigan lawmakers at a state legislative session.

  • “That wasn’t Trump people,” Shirkey said at the private meeting on Feb. 3 in a diner first by The Detroit Metro Times. “That’s been a hoax from day one. That was all pre-arranged."
  • "Why wasn't there more security? It was ridiculous, it was all staged,"

Background: A day earlier, Shirkey released an apology for calling the U.S. Capitol riots a hoax.

  • “I said some things in a videoed conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve," Shirkey said in a press release.
  • "I own that.  I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them. I regret the words I chose, and I apologize for my insensitive comments.”

Of note: Separately, Shirkey was censured by the Hillsdale Republican Party, the Metro Times reported, for condemning armed "peaceful protesters" who stormed the Michigan state capitol and for "utter surrender" to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic measures.

Flashback: Trump summoned Shirkey and other Republican state lawmakers to Washington D.C. as part of the president's attempt to overturn the election results.

  • Shirley and the delegation of Michigan lawmakers released a joint statement after the visit stating they "had not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."

Alayna TreeneUrsula PeranoZachary Basu
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: House impeachment managers lay out roadmap of Trump's "incitement"

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The latest: House managers are now airing security tapes, some brand new, of the invasion, showing chilling footage of rioters confronting U.S. Capitol Police, bashing through windows and storming the halls. The videos included a recording of Ashli Babbitt being killed after an officer discharged their weapon as she and others attempted to breach the House floor.

Dave LawlerBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
1 hour ago - World

Biden announces new Pentagon task force on China

Biden at the Pentagon, being introduced by Sec. Lloyd Austin. Photo;Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty

President Biden used a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday to announce a new department-wide task force to "chart a strong path forward on China-related matters."

Why it matters: Biden is emphasizing early in his tenure that China will be a top priority.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Netanyahu tries to delay corruption hearings until after Israel's election

Netanyahu talks to his lawyer ahead of Monday's hearing. Photo: Euven Castro/POOL/AFP via Getty

Netanyahu and his allies are publicly pressuring the judges in his corruption trial to postpone the presentation of evidence and witnesses until after Israel's elections on March 23.

What he's saying: “Everybody knows the cases against me are rigged," Netanyahu claimed on Monday. "This is why I don’t think the hearing of witnesses in my trial should begin before the elections because even if it is not the intention, it would look like a flagrant interference in the elections."

