Michigan recommends face masks for all residents amid COVID surge

Michigan announced a new advisory on Friday, saying that all residents 2 years or older should wear a face mask at indoor gatherings regardless of vaccination status.

Why it matters: The advisory comes as Michigan faces its highest surge of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The state hit its highest seven-day case rate in 2021 at 589.3 cases, the Detroit Free Press reports, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The big picture: The statewide face mask advisory, which began Friday, will remain in effect until further notice.

Michigan also recommended that establishments should implement a policy to require patrons and employees to wear a face mask.

What they're saying: "The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned," Elizabeth Hertel, director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.