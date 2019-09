Actress Michelle Williams addressed the gender pay gap in a powerful Emmy-winning speech in Los Angeles Sunday.

The big picture: Williams was speaking from experience while accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for "Fosse/Verdon." She was paid $1,000 to reshoot scenes from 2017′s "All the Money in the World," but her co-star Mark Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million for the added scenes, AP notes.

