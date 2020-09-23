Michelle Obama: "Don't listen to people" who say voting is "rigged"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday urged people to vote in spite of conspiracy theories and disinformation "about the validity of our election process," per CNN.

Between the lines: Officials are sounding the alarm about the heightened potential for disinformation in an unusual election year. That comes as President Trump has stoked fears of election fraud, telling "Axios on HBO" in August that "lots of things can happen" with voting by mail if the presidential race isn't decided on election night.

What she's saying: Obama, during the event hosted by her voter engagement group When We All Vote, said that certain people want young voters to "feel intimidated to the point where you’re not voting..."

“Voting is easy. It is something that we can do. Don’t listen to people who will say that somehow voting is rigged and your vote will get lost and it won’t be counted. That is not true,” Obama said in an Instagram Live conversation with actress Zendaya.

"I don’t want people to be discouraged by those conspiracy theories that are being peddled out there about the validity of our election process because it’s just not true.”

“They want you to stay home. They want you to feel so confused by the process that you just throw your hands up. And then, you know, they let those in power make the choices for you. But you know, you can’t let any process make you feel so intimidated that you don’t make your voice heard.”

