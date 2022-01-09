Michelle Obama, coalition of organizations vow to register a million new voters

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images
Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote in a letter Sunday that her voting rights organization, in concert with a coalition of other civic organizations, plan to register more than a million new voters ahead of this year's midterm elections.
Why it matters: The results of the 2022 midterms will have significant political consequences, as Democrats try to maintain their narrow margin of control.
- The move also comes as the Senate remains deadlocked on passing federal voting rights legislation and as Republican-led state legislatures across the country continue to enact voting restrictions.
The big picture: In the letter, Obama outlined several goals that her organization, When We All Vote, would try to accomplish alongside a coalition of 30 other groups, including the NAACP and Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action. These goals include:
- Registering a million new voters across the country;
- Recruiting and training at least 100,000 volunteers to register and turn out voters;
- Organizing at least 100,000 Americans to contact their Senators to advocate for the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act;
- Recruiting thousands of lawyers to protect voters in states where "the freedom to vote is threatened";
The letter, entitled "Fight for our vote," was initially published as an ad in the New York Times on Sunday, per Politico.
What they're saying: “One year ago, we witnessed an unprecedented assault on our Capitol and our democracy,” Obama wrote.
- "From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it harder for Americans to vote. And in other state legislatures across the nation, lawmakers have attempted to do the same.”
- "We've got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it."
- "We stand united in our conviction to organize and turn out voters in the 2022 midterm elections, and make our democracy work for all of us."