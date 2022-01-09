Sign up for our daily briefing

Michelle Obama, coalition of organizations vow to register a million new voters

Ivana Saric

Photo: Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote in a letter Sunday that her voting rights organization, in concert with a coalition of other civic organizations, plan to register more than a million new voters ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Why it matters: The results of the 2022 midterms will have significant political consequences, as Democrats try to maintain their narrow margin of control.

  • The move also comes as the Senate remains deadlocked on passing federal voting rights legislation and as Republican-led state legislatures across the country continue to enact voting restrictions.

The big picture: In the letter, Obama outlined several goals that her organization, When We All Vote, would try to accomplish alongside a coalition of 30 other groups, including the NAACP and Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action. These goals include:

  • Registering a million new voters across the country;
  • Recruiting and training at least 100,000 volunteers to register and turn out voters;
  • Organizing at least 100,000 Americans to contact their Senators to advocate for the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act;
  • Recruiting thousands of lawyers to protect voters in states where "the freedom to vote is threatened";

The letter, entitled "Fight for our vote," was initially published as an ad in the New York Times on Sunday, per Politico.

What they're saying: “One year ago, we witnessed an unprecedented assault on our Capitol and our democracy,” Obama wrote.

  • "From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it harder for Americans to vote. And in other state legislatures across the nation, lawmakers have attempted to do the same.”
  • "We've got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it."
  • "We stand united in our conviction to organize and turn out voters in the 2022 midterm elections, and make our democracy work for all of us."

Yacob Reyes
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson to run for re-election

Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will seek re-election, after initially mulling over whether to retire at the end of his second term.

Why it matters: Johnson, 66, had previously said he would only serve two terms. His decision to seek re-election comes as Republicans eye control of the Senate in 2023. Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who had also considered retiring, announced Saturday that he will run again.

Hans NicholsZachary Basu
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sullivan seeks advice from Russia hawks ahead of talks on Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan enters the White House Briefing Room in December. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of Russia experts urged National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more arms to the Ukrainians when he spoke with them ahead of this week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, participants told Axios.

Why it matters: By soliciting advice from the hawkish pockets in the foreign policy establishment, including those who served under former President Trump, the Biden administration is considering all options while weighing how to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine — and punish him if he does.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Food inflation bites Biden

President Biden holds a virtual meeting with farmers and ranchers. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry.

Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.

