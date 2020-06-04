Iran releases U.S. Navy veteran detained for 683 days

U.S Navy veteran Michael White has been freed by Iran and will be leaving the country on a Swiss government aircraft, AP reports.

Why it matters: White spent 683 days detained by the Iranian government. He was the first American known to be detained by Iran since President Trump took office.

What they're saying:

For the past 683 days my son, Michael, has been held hostage in Iran by the IRGC and I have been living a nightmare. I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over, and my son is safely on his way home.

I am incredibly grateful to the Administration, especially the team at the State Department for their work on Michael’s case and I owe the Swiss Diplomats who worked so hard to keep Michael safe a debt I can never repay. Outside of Government, I’d like to thank Gov. Bill Richardson for repeatedly raised Michael’s case with Iranian officials and delivering my personal leas for my son’s freedom.

— Joanne White, Michael's mother