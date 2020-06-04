Iran releases U.S. Navy veteran detained for 683 days
U.S Navy veteran Michael White has been freed by Iran and will be leaving the country on a Swiss government aircraft, AP reports.
Why it matters: White spent 683 days detained by the Iranian government. He was the first American known to be detained by Iran since President Trump took office.
What they're saying:
For the past 683 days my son, Michael, has been held hostage in Iran by the IRGC and I have been living a nightmare. I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over, and my son is safely on his way home.
I am incredibly grateful to the Administration, especially the team at the State Department for their work on Michael’s case and I owe the Swiss Diplomats who worked so hard to keep Michael safe a debt I can never repay. Outside of Government, I’d like to thank Gov. Bill Richardson for repeatedly raised Michael’s case with Iranian officials and delivering my personal leas for my son’s freedom.— Joanne White, Michael's mother