Judge postpones Michael Flynn sentencing pending FBI surveillance report

A federal judge on Wednesday postponed the sentencing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn until after the Dec. 9 release of the Justice Department inspector general's report on alleged FBI abuses involving surveillance of the 2016 Trump campaign, CNN reports.

The big picture: The sentencing was set for Dec. 18, but the Justice Department and Flynn's defense asked Judge Emmet Sullivan to delay the sentencing, as the report “will examine several topics related” to a request by Flynn's lawyers to find prosecutors in contempt of court for misconduct, according to the Washington Post.