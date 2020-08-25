Michael Cohen says Trump "can't be trusted" in new ad

PAC American Bridge 21st Century released an ad Monday featuring President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen ahead of the Republican National Convention in which he says Trump "can't be trusted."

Why it matters: Cohen was part of Trump's inner circle for years, calling himself a "fixer" for the president. He is now telling Americans to not vote for Trump in the fall. Other Republicans have come out campaigning against Trump, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The ad was paid for by the PAC and is set to air during the RNC.

What he's saying: "Later this week, [Trump] is going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I'm here to tell you he can't be trusted and you shouldn't believe a word he utters," Cohen said. "So when you watch the president this week, remember this: if he says something is huge, it's probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won't. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not.

"He is going to tell you if you elect him, the economy will bounce back. that only he can get us out of this economic crisis. Maybe for those like him. But if you think he cares about working-class Americans, you're dead wrong."

"The president is going to talk to you about law and order. That's laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included."

"So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we are all gullible, a bunch of fools. I was a part of it and I fell for it. You don't have to like me, but please listen to me."

Of note: Cohen was sentenced in a New York federal court in 2018 to three years in prison on Wednesday on charges involving campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.