1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Cohen says Trump "can't be trusted" in new ad

PAC American Bridge 21st Century released an ad Monday featuring President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen ahead of the Republican National Convention in which he says Trump "can't be trusted."

Why it matters: Cohen was part of Trump's inner circle for years, calling himself a "fixer" for the president. He is now telling Americans to not vote for Trump in the fall. Other Republicans have come out campaigning against Trump, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

  • The ad was paid for by the PAC and is set to air during the RNC.

What he's saying: "Later this week, [Trump] is going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I'm here to tell you he can't be trusted and you shouldn't believe a word he utters," Cohen said. "So when you watch the president this week, remember this: if he says something is huge, it's probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won't. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not.

  • "He is going to tell you if you elect him, the economy will bounce back. that only he can get us out of this economic crisis. Maybe for those like him. But if you think he cares about working-class Americans, you're dead wrong."
"The president is going to talk to you about law and order. That's laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included."
"So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we are all gullible, a bunch of fools. I was a part of it and I fell for it. You don't have to like me, but please listen to me."

Of note: Cohen was sentenced in a New York federal court in 2018 to three years in prison on Wednesday on charges involving campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

  • He was released to home confinement in July after a federal judge ruled that the Justice Department retaliated against him over his planned tell-all book about the president.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's sister says "you can't trust him" in audio leaked to WashPost

President Trump with Maryanne Trump Barry in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1990. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday sought to downplay comments made by his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in audio leaked to the Washington Post that he has "no principles," is prone to "lying" and "you can’t trust him."

Why it matters: Maryanne Trump Barry has never publicly criticized the president on his policies. But, according to 15 hours of secretive recordings made by their niece Mary Trump, the retired federal judge said of his immigration policies in 2018: "It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Campaign adviser argues Trump has "very good track record of hiring excellent people"

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller insisted on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that overall, President Trump has "a very good track record of hiring excellent people."

Why it matters: Steve Bannon this week became the seventh 2016 Trump campaign official to face federal charges, after authorities said he was involved in a scheme to defraud donors of a private border wall construction project.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow