Details: Bloomberg's plan would fully fund Medicaid and other social safety net programs in Puerto Rico, as well as implement federal tax credits and an audit on the island's debt and restructuring plans.

Where it stands: The former New York Mayor is the third 2020 contender to support the island's statehood, according to the Washington Post.

Former tech executive Andrew Yang and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney are the other two, while Joe Biden's position is unclear.

Between the lines: The move is consistent with Bloomberg's non-traditional campaign, which has focused on delegate-rich states and territories, rather than first-in-the-nation contests like Iowa and New Hampshire. Puerto Rico has 51 delegates up for grabs.

What he's saying:

“For decades, Puerto Ricans and their interests have been ignored by Washington. And there’s a simple reason why: They don’t have a vote in Congress. There’s a clear solution to this challenge that a majority of Puerto Ricans support. Most presidential candidates for president have been too afraid to back it. Not me. I’ll state it clearly: I support statehood for Puerto Rico. And as president, I will work to pass a bill making it a reality, subject to approval by the people of Puerto Rico — who will make the ultimate decision.”

— Mike Bloomberg in a press release

