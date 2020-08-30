1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Former Trump aide Michael Anton's apocalyptic new book

Michael Anton, a former senior official on President Trump's National Security Council, is out Tuesday with a new book, obtained by Axios, titled, "The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return."

The big picture: The heading of the book's first chapter captures the tone and tenor of Anton's polemic: "Be afraid, very afraid: California as case study of America's possible future."

  • In the ensuing 407 pages, Anton imagines a future America under total Democratic Party control. He bombards the reader with scene after dystopian scene of what he describes as leftist authoritarianism, rampant crime and the policing of all non-"woke" thought.
  • "Blue-state politics from coast to coast," he writes, "could, once established, last a very long time and might end only with the country itself."
  • In a later chapter, Anton muses about secession.

Why it matters: Anton's incendiary writings don't live on the fringes of modern conservatism. They have influenced a president and some of the most powerful figures in the movement.

  • In 2018, Trump used Anton's Washington Post opinion piece, "Citizenship shouldn't be a birthright," as a basis for asking administration lawyers to draft an executive order to overturn birthright citizenship. (The White House counsel's office dismissed the idea.)

During the 2016 election, under the pseudonym Publius Decius Mus, Anton wrote a widely circulated piece titled "The Flight 93 Election," comparing a vote against Hillary Clinton to rushing the cockpit on a 9/11 flight hijacked by terrorists.

  • Some of the most powerful conservatives promoted Anton's piece as a rallying cry to persuade Never Trumpers to hold their noses and vote for Trump.

The bottom line: Anton's book elaborates on Trump's re-election campaign playbook — and likely foreshadows what's to come.

Rashaan Ayesh
Portland mayor responds to Trump: "Support us or stay the hell out of the way"

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacted on Sunday to President Trump's tweets attacking Democratic officials in the wake of a fatal shooting Saturday night during clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, saying at a news conference, "I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

Why it matters: Trump has made Portland, which has seen more than 90 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, a target for his claims that Democratic leadership is allowing violent rioters and antifa to overrun cities. Wheeler last week rejected Trump's offer to send federal law enforcement in the city to help quell violent protests, leading the president to unleash a barrage of attacks on Twitter over the weekend.

Jonathan Swan, author of Sneak Peek
Leaked McGahn memo reveals alarms about Kushner's security clearance

Jared Kushner and Kelly on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 3, 2017. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

On Feb. 23, 2018, White House counsel Don McGahn sent a two-page memo to Chief of Staff John Kelly arguing that Jared Kushner's security clearance needed to be downgraded, the New York Times' Michael Schmidt reports in his forthcoming book, "Donald Trump v. The United States."

Driving the news: Schmidt reports directly from the confidential McGahn memo for the first time, describing how Kelly had serious concerns about granting Kushner a top-secret clearance in response to a briefing he had received related to the routine FBI investigation into Kushner’s background.

Jonathan Swan, author of Sneak Peek
Trump offered FBI director job to John Kelly, asked for loyalty

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The day after President Trump fired FBI boss James Comey, the president phoned John Kelly, who was then secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, and offered him Comey's job, the New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Michael Schmidt reports in his forthcoming book, "Donald Trump v. The United States."

Driving the news: "But the president added something else — if he became FBI director, Trump told him, Kelly needed to be loyal to him, and only him."

