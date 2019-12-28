Miami megachurch with controversial pastor to host Trump's evangelical rally

The leader of an Apostolic megachurch, Pastor Guillermo Maldonado, will host the launch of President Trump's "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition at a Jan. 3 rally, The Miami Herald reports.

Why it matters: Since Christianity Today released an editorial op-ed calling for Trump's removal from office, the president has been working to strengthen his evangelical base. The rally at Maldonado's West Kendall Church is part of that strategy and also gives him access to one of the country's largest Hispanic congregations, per the Herald.