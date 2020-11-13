The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as their general manager, making her the first female and second Asian American general manager in Major League Baseball, the team announced on Friday.

The big picture: According to AP, Ng, 51, started her career in Major League Baseball as an intern and has over 20 years of experience in professional baseball.

She worked as assistant director of baseball operations for the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), assistant general manager for the New York Yankees (1998-2001) and vice president and assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-2001). Before joining the Marlins, she spent nine years as MLB senior vice president.

Ng will work alongside Derek Jeter, Marlins owner and baseball's first Black CEO, and Gary Denbo, vice president of baseball operations and scouting, as well as the pro, amateur and international departments, to oversee team operations.

Worth noting: Throughout her MLB career, Ng has directed numerous international baseball operations.