Marlins hire MLB's first female GM

Kim Ng. Photo: Kirby Lee/WireImage

The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as their general manager, making her the first female and second Asian American general manager in Major League Baseball, the team announced on Friday.

The big picture: According to AP, Ng, 51, started her career in Major League Baseball as an intern and has over 20 years of experience in professional baseball.

  • She worked as assistant director of baseball operations for the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), assistant general manager for the New York Yankees (1998-2001) and vice president and assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-2001). Before joining the Marlins, she spent nine years as MLB senior vice president.
  • Ng will work alongside Derek Jeter, Marlins owner and baseball's first Black CEO, and Gary Denbo, vice president of baseball operations and scouting, as well as the pro, amateur and international departments, to oversee team operations.

Worth noting: Throughout her MLB career, Ng has directed numerous international baseball operations.

  • She previously led a team that enforced international signing rules, established the MLB's first system for registering international players, and negotiated agreements with international winter leagues, per AP.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Updated 11 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Workers want their bosses to do better on climate

Data: KPMG; Table: Axios Visuals

Corporate climate performance plays a role in how workers think about their employers, not to mention talent recruitment and loss, per a KPMG survey.

Why it matters: The outlook from directors and top executives from hundreds of companies provides some interesting data points on how the corporate world is and isn't addressing climate change.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantine

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

More than 130 Secret Service officers are quarantining due to positive coronavirus tests or exposure to a co-worker who has tested positive, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Officials told the Post that they believe the cases at least partly stem from President Trump's run of campaign rallies before Election Day. The number of officers forced off-duty — roughly 10% of its core security team — could stress the Secret Service at large, forcing overtime and missed days off to make up for the strain.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden may use financial pressure to drive climate policy

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Joe Biden's presidency could bring new efforts to use regulation on Wall Street and action from the Fed and the Treasury to press big companies to take climate change more seriously.

Why it matters: There's a lot of pent-up interest in employing financial regulation to promote better disclosure of climate-related risks and to pressure companies to cut emissions.

