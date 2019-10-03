MGM will pay Las Vegas victims up to $800 million

MGM Resorts International has agreed to pay between $735 million and $800 million to the families of the 58 victims who died and hundreds more who were injured when a gunman targeted a concert in Las Vegas in 2017, reports AP.

Why it matters: "It's a major step to resolve hundreds of lawsuits in multiple states that seek compensation for a range of physical and psychological injuries from the deadliest mass shooting in modern history," writes AP. The settlement seeks to clear up claims that MGM was negligent by permitting the attacker to stash assault-style weapons and ammunition at Mandalay Bay hotel, an MGM-owned property.