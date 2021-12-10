Sign up for our daily briefing

Crash involving migrant trailer in Mexico kills 53

Police and rescue workers are seen at the scene of the crash in Tuxtla Gutierrez, state of Chiapas, Mexico, on Dec. 9. Photo: Sergio Hernandez/AFP via Getty Images

At least 53 people died Thursday after a tractor-trailer carrying over 100 migrants crashed in southern Mexico, according to Mexican authorities.

Driving the news: The trailer rolled over and ran into a pedestrian bridge in the state of Chiapas near Mexico's border with Guatemala. Most of the victims appear to be from Central America, per AP.

  • The trailer appeared to tip over due to its speed and weight, AP reports. An additional 54 migrants were injured.
  • Celso Pacheco, a Guatemalan migrant who survived the crash, told AP there were roughly eight to 10 young children aboard the trailer.
  • Many of the migrants were from Guatemala and Honduras, said Pacheco. He'd hoped to travel to the U.S. but now expects to be deported.

What they're saying: "I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas carrying Central American migrants," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted Thursday. "It is very painful. I offer a hug to the families of the victims."

  • "I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy in Chiapas state, and I express my solidarity for the victims’ families, to whom we will offer all the necessary consular assistance, including repatriation," Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tweeted.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Soros group investing $40M in underfunded communities, including Asian Americans

Protesters at a Stop Asian Hate rally in London. Photo: May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Open Society Foundations is investing $42.5 million over five years in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Muslim, Arab and South Asian (MASA) communities, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The foundation says they are some of the largest grants given in the space. The money will be used for nonpartisan efforts, and more direct advocacy by organizations dedicated to and led by these minority communities — which have historically received little philanthropic support.

Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Democracy vs. China: Biden's top priorities are sometimes in conflict

Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden has described the global competition between the U.S. and China as a battle of democracy vs. autocracy. The reality is often murkier.

Why it matters: Addressing his Summit for Democracy on Thursday, Biden called the erosion of democracy around the world “the defining challenge of our time.” But his democracy agenda is beginning to collide with his China strategy in uncomfortable ways.

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Inside Biden's call with Zelensky

President Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Zelensky as his top aides look on. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

White House officials rejected speculation on Thursday that President Biden would pressure Ukraine to cede territory to Russian-backed separatists in order to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching a large-scale invasion.

Driving the news: In a 90-minute phone call intended to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his discussions with Putin on Tuesday, Biden stressed that there would be "no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine," according to a White House readout.

