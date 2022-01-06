Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Regina Hernández, a member of the collective Oaxaca Highlands/Association of Indigenous Cannabis Growers. Photo: Noticias Telemundo
Indigenous communities in Oaxaca, Mexico, are replacing corn crops with cannabis in anticipation of marijuana being legalized in the country.
What’s happening: Ten communities in the sierra formed the collective Oaxaca Highlands and are in the process of obtaining growing permits.
- They plan to use the plant to sell products containing CBD, dishes flavored with cannabis seed, and clothes and beer made with hemp.
- A Mexican Supreme Court decision last year eased the rules for receiving licenses to grow medicinal cannabis, which is legal.
- A national bill that would decriminalize cannabis for recreational purposes has been approved by the lower house and a Senate vote is anticipated for the legislative period that starts in February.
The big picture: The Oaxacan growers say there is Indigenous vindication in growing the cannabis themselves and profiting directly.
- The Oaxaca and Guerrero highlands have for many years been exploited by drug-trafficking organizations that force local residents to tend drug crops for them and to pick opium poppy for heroin sold in the U.S.
- That created a stigma against Indigenous peoples who grew marijuana, despite records of native groups having done so for traditional and medicinal purposes since the 16th century.
- The collective hopes the permits will help to generate legal job opportunities so fewer Oaxacans will need to migrate north.
Go deeper: Mexico moves closer to legalizing marijuana