Leaked roadmap shows Meta's AR glasses two years off

A leaked Meta product roadmap shows the company releasing its first version of augmented reality glasses in 2024, as Alex Heath scooped in The Verge.

"Employees are racing to deliver the first generation by 2024 and are already working on a lighter, more advanced design for 2026, followed by a third version in 2028," Heath reports.

Why it matters: The AR glasses project, known as Nazare inside Meta, is a key part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to reorient the tech giant from social networking to metaverse building.

The intrigue: Per The Verge, Meta plans to bundle the new glasses with a nerve-reading wristband for controlling them, a project Axios previously reported.

Separately: Apple, too, has long been rumored to be developing its own VR or AR hardware in the form of glasses or a headset (or something as-yet-unimagined).