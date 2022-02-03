Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get ready for a messy jobs report

Neil Irwin
Source: Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

The January numbers that are due out at 8:30am Friday are going to be a hot mess express.

Why it matters: We generally look to the monthly jobs report for guidance about how the economy is evolving. That will be harder than usual this month.

It starts with Omicron. The peak of infections occurred in precisely the survey week on which the employment data are based — which meant millions of Americans were home sick, quarantining, or caring for others.

  • For people who are salaried employees or received paid sick leave, that shouldn’t affect the numbers. But for people who worked no hours and were unpaid during the reference week, that will show up as jobs that evaporated.
  • We got a hint of how big the effects might be in the ADP private sector employment survey published Wednesday, which showed employers cut 301,000 jobs.

The consensus forecast is that payrolls rose by 175,000 in January, but a negative number would hardly be shocking, and the White House is braced for that possibility.

But that’s not all! Several other quirks will make the January numbers hard to parse.

  • January is a month with extreme seasonal adjustments, as employers typically cut millions of holiday-season temporary workers. But there is some evidence — very low jobless claims, for example — that the pandemic and labor shortages may have broken those usual seasonal patterns.
  • It's possible that employers, hungry for workers, are not cutting jobs the way they normally do after Christmas. If so, that would push job growth numbers up.

Meanwhile: Numbers based off a survey of households, like the unemployment rate, shouldn’t be affected by absences due to Omicron, but have their own problems this month. The Bureau of Labor Statistics updates the data based on new population estimates, which means the January numbers are not directly comparable to December.

  • It will also update payroll numbers through an annual benchmarking process matching survey data to actual employment claims.

The bottom line: Maybe don't draw too many huge conclusions about the economy from the data in this very weird month — and have some sympathy for your friendly neighborhood economics writer.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests — COVID deaths are rising even as Omicron dies down — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown — Denmark lifts COVID restrictions despite Omicron surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 24 mins ago - Science

Over 5,400 flights canceled as monster winter storm slams much of U.S.

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as the South braced for possibly dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOriana Gonzalez
Updated 38 mins ago - World

Biden on ISIS leader's death: "This horrible terrorist leader is no more"

President Biden said Thursday that top ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria.

What he's saying: "Last night's operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield. And sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: 'We will come after you and find you,'" Biden, who ordered the operation, said from the White House Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!