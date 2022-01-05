Garland: "No higher priority" than holding Capitol rioters accountable

Sign up for our daily briefing
Merrick Garland speaks to the press on January 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an update on the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot during a press conference Wednesday, emphasizing that the department has "no higher priority" than holding those accountable responsible.
Why it matters: Garland noted that the investigation into the events of Jan. 6 has become "one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive investigations in our history."
By the numbers: Garland said that the DOJ has issued over 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants, examined over 20,000 hours of video footage and seized control of roughly 2,000 devices as part of its investigation.
- Officials have also received over 300,000 tips from ordinary citizens trying to aid the investigation, he added.
- 725 people in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged in connection to the events of Jan. 6.
- Over 325 people have been charged with felonies, 20 of whom have already pleaded guilty, Garland said, adding that 17 defendants are also scheduled to go to trial "for their role in felony conspiracies."
The bottom line: "The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last," Garland said.
- "The justice department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy."