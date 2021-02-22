Sign up for our daily briefing

Garland rips Trump's family separation policy: "I can't imagine anything worse"

Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, decried the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy at his confirmation hearing Monday, calling it "shameful" and agreeing to cooperate with future investigations.

Why it matters: The policy — which "came at the expense" of weighing the impact on families, according to a Justice Department watchdog report — resulted in over 500 parents still separated from their children as of October 2020. Biden has launched a task force on reuniting families as part of a campaign pledge.

What they're saying: "I think that the policy was shameful. I can't imagine anything worse than tearing parents from their children, and we will provide all the cooperation that we possibly can," Garland told Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

Go deeper: Merrick Garland vows to lead Capitol riot prosecutions if confirmed

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Merrick Garland vows to lead Capitol riot prosecutions if confirmed AG

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, in Wilmington, Delaware in January. Photo:y Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland will pledge to take the lead in prosecuting those charged over the U.S. Capitol siege and vow prosecutorial independence from President Biden at his confirmation hearing Monday.

Why it matters: As attorney general, Judge Garland would oversee politically sensitive cases, including investigations into the taxes of the president's son Hunter Biden and the origins of the probe into former President Trump's dealings with Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
Feb 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania police officer charged after posting video storming the U.S. Capitol

Protesters at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A police officer in Pennsylvania was arrested and suspended from duty after prosecutors said he posted a Facebook video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol.

The big picture: Hundreds of people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the attack on Jan. 6 — including some Capitol police officers responding to the riot. Prosecutors have also arrested members of a far-right militia group on charges related to coordinating the attack using military-style tactics.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Garland: U.S. "facing more dangerous period" than aftermath of OKC bombing

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland sounded the alarm on the threat of domestic terrorism at his confirmation hearing Monday, saying the U.S. is "facing a more dangerous period" than after the Oklahoma City bombing.

The big picture: Garland drew a line between the bombing — for which he supervised the prosecution during a stint at the Justice Department — to a recent "enormous rise in hate crimes." He compared the effort to curb the violence with the "battles of the original Justice Department against the Ku Klux Klan."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

