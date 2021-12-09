It’s been a record-shattering year for M&A.

And records may be broken again in 2022, Colin Wittmer, PwC’s U.S. deals leader, tells Axios.

The big picture: The market is still awash in capital available for acquisitions — from private equity funds, SPACs and corporate balance sheets — making for fierce competition and more expensive deals, according to a new 2022 outlook report published today by PwC.

What to watch: Technology acquisitions by non-tech companies will be one driver of activity next year, as will acquisitions to diversify or improve supply chain resilience, PwC says.