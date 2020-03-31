36 mins ago - Economy & Business

M&A activity crashes

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global merger and acquisition activity fell sharply in the first quarter of 2020, with dollar volume dropping 28% to $698 billion and the number of deals off 14% to 9,616, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv.

The big picture: The dollar drop was largely driven by the disappearance of megadeals valued at over $10 billion, which fell from $412 billion for the Jan. 1–March 28 period in 2019, to $179 billion that same period this year.

  • U.S. deal value also took a big bite, off 51%, which was enough to offset gains in Europe (+120%) and Japan (+66%).
  • The biggest falls by sector were for energy, health care, and materials. The only significant gainer was industrials, while consumer products, consumer staples, and retail were largely flat.
  • Private equity deal dollars actually rose slightly, bringing its percentage of the M&A market up from 10.7% in 2019 to 15.6% in 2020.

The deal number drop is a bit more complicated.

  • Yes, a 14% fall is significant. And unlike with the deal dollars, private equity played a major role with a 25% year-over-year decline.
  • But it's not much higher than the 13.1% decline between the 2018 and 2019 time periods.

The bottom line: Last year the deal dollar and number drops were nearly on par with one another, which suggests that there has been a lot of downward renegotiation over deals that were almost at the finish line.

Go deeper

Dan Primack

2019 saw record number of female-founded startups raise venture capital

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A record number of female-founded startups raised venture capital in 2019, representing more than a 500% increase from 2010, based on new data from PitchBook and All Raise. Median valuations also hit all-time highs.

Background: The bump in global deal numbers comes amidst a (slow) increase in female venture capitalists, including those with actual checkbooks, and against the backdrop of increased exits for mixed-gender founding teams (+7% in 2019, compared to a 4% year-over-year decrease for all-male founding teams).

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ben Geman

Saudi Aramco announces spending cut amid coronavirus pandemic

Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco. Photo: -/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Aramco plans to cut 2020 spending by billions of dollars below last year's levels as the spread of the novel coronavirus craters global oil consumption and pushes down prices.

Why it matters: Aramco is the world's largest oil-producing company. Sunday's announcement underscores how COVID-19 and the oil market's upheaval is affecting the energy landscape.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Dion Rabouin

Dollar rises to record highs as businesses prepare for coronavirus disaster

Data: FactSet; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Panic in financial markets has grown to the point that many now believe the only safe asset is the U.S. dollar.

Driving the news: The value of the dollar index rose to near its highest level in 18 years, as banks, traders and businesses made a rush for cash, fearful they could run out as the economy sinks into recession.

Go deeperArrowMar 19, 2020 - Economy & Business