Meredith sells Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated: Sold toAuthentic Brands Group for $110 million in May 2019.

Sold toAuthentic Brands Group for $110 million in May 2019. Time: Sold to Salesforce founder Marc Benioff in September 2018 for $190 million.

Sold to Salesforce founder Marc Benioff in September 2018 for $190 million. Fortune: Sold to Thai Businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon for $150 million in November 2018.

Sold to Thai Businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon for $150 million in November 2018. Money: Meredith tried unsuccessfully to sell Money and opted to shutter the print edition of the magazine, leaving only a digital version, instead.

Between the lines: Meredith thinks investing in entertainment and lifestyle brands creates a closer path to profit than investing in news and sports brands, which can be harder to monetize in the internet era.

Executives at Meredith told the Wall Street Journal last week that they are banking on growing sources of revenue from its entertainment properties through things like content licensing, live events and online retailing.

The big picture: Magazine and print advertising is facing steep decline in the digital age, forcing many publications to shutter altogether or to reimagine their businesses for digital distribution.

What's next? Authentic Brands plans to use the Sports Illustrated name to create all sorts of branded businesses "ranging from Sports Illustrated medical clinics and sports-skills training classes to a gambling business," its CEO told Variety.