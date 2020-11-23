Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

New deals in the COVID economy

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

COVID-19 is the macro horror of our lifetimes, and has destroyed or severely damaged countless businesses. But, like with most horribles, it also has created some opportunities.

Driving the news: Merck this morning announced an agreement to buy OncoImmune, a Maryland-based biotech that showed promising late-stage clinical results for a therapy that treats severe and critical coronavirus cases.

Deal details: Merck will pay $425 million in cash upfront plus possible earnouts for OncoImmune, which will spin out its non-coronavirus assets into an independent company. Merck also will invest $50 million into that new business, focused on cancer and autoimmune diseases, while OncoImmune's existing VC backers and company management will own the rest.

  • Drug details: OncoImmune in September released interim results from 75% of the Phase III clinical trial's planned enrollment, showing that those who received its therapeutics improved at a rate 60% higher than those who received the placebo, with the risk of death or respiratory failure cut in half.

This deal comes just days after AbCellera, Eli Lilly's partner on a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, filed for a $200 million IPO.

  • AbCellera, which raised over $100 million in VC funding from firms like DCVC, Viking Global and Founders Fund, also added Peter Thiel to its board and paid $90 million to buy a startup developer of genetically engineered mice that can generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

It also comes on the same day that Bob Nelsen of Arch Venture Partners disclosed the creation of Resilience, which will operate as a giant COVID-19 supply chain manufacturing onshoring company.

  • Word was that Resilience was seeking to raise around $1 billion in Series A funding, with the official release putting the Series A figure at "over $800 million" from such backers as Nelsen's Arch Venture Partners, 8VC, GV and NEA.

The bottom line: We've talked a lot about how the pandemic has bifurcated the economy into Wall Street and Main Street. But it also appears to have created a bespoke economy altogether.

Go deeper

Kyle Daly
2 hours ago - Technology

Biden's openings for tech progress

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images 

Item No. 1 on President-elect Joe Biden's day-one tech agenda, controlling the flood of misinformation online, offers no fast fixes — but other tech issues facing the new administration hold out opportunities for quick action and concrete progress.

What to watch: Closing the digital divide will be a high priority, as the pandemic has exposed how many Americans still lack reliable in-home internet connections and the devices needed to work and learn remotely.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Saudi Arabia denies Netanyahu met secretly with crown prince

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif at a press conference on Nov. 18. Photo: Menahem Kahana/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled in secret Sunday to the city of Neom on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli sources told me.

The latest: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Monday denied the meeting took place — a signal that the Saudis may be unhappy with the leak or are at least trying to publicly distance themselves from the meeting. Netanyahu, on the other hand, has not denied the story.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben GemanCourtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Major regulator makes 11th-hour move to sink banks' oil limits

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A major regulator is racing to thwart big banks' refusal to lend and service certain industries and projects — including Arctic oil drilling and new coal mining.

Why it matters: America's biggest banks are increasingly scaling back ties with fossil fuel, prison and gun-manufacturing businesses amid public pressure and changing investment preferences.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow