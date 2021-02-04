Sign up for our daily briefing

Merck CEO Ken Frazier is stepping down

Outgoing Merck CEO Ken Frazier. Photo: Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Merck’s Ken Frazier, one of just four Black CEOs in the Fortune 500, will retire on June 30.

Why it matters: His departure leaves just three Black people atop America’s 500 largest companies (assuming no other Black chiefs are named by then).

Details: Robert Davis, the company’s CFO and a white man, will take over as head of the pharmaceutical company.

  • Frazier has been at the helm of Merck since 2011 and with the company since 1992. He’ll stay on as executive chairman for an undetermined period of time.

Flashback: Frazier was the first to quit former President Trump’s CEO advisory councils, following Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017.

The bottom line: When Frazier departs, the number of Black Fortune 500 CEOs will shrink to Rosalind Brewer, who takes over as Walgreens' top executive next month, Marvin Ellison (Lowe’s) and René Jones (M&T Bank).

  • TIAA’s Roger Ferguson will step down next month.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Feb 3, 2021 - Economy & Business

Fortune 500 list has counted 15 Black CEOs since first publishing in 1955

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In March, Rosalind "Roz" Brewer will step in as Walgreens CEO, becoming the fourth Black Fortune 500 chief executive, and second-ever Black woman to permanently lead a Fortune 500 firm.

The big picture: In the history of the Fortune 500, there have been 1,800 different CEOs. Only 15 of them have been Black, reports Fortune's Phil Wahba. Another four have held interim positions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Big Tech antitrust concerns spur bipartisan momentum in Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democrats and Republicans might have found an area of sincere, bipartisan unity: making it harder for Big Tech companies to complete mergers and acquisitions.

Why it matters: This is a mixed bag for tech startups. On the one hand, it could slow the growth of mega-platforms, thus giving startups more breathing room. On the other hand, it could limit liquidity options.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CNN boss Jeff Zucker says he'll stay until end of 2021

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said on a staff-wide call Thursday morning that he plans to stay with the network until his contract expires at the end of 2021.

Why it matters: Zucker's tenure at CNN has been debated among media insiders for years. The TV boss has reportedly been eyeing an exit from the network for some time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow